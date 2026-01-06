Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Odunpazarı
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Odunpazarı, Turkey

сommercial properties
7
shops
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,56M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go