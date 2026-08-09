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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$137,284
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with a Pool and Suitable for Invesment in Bursa The Kayapa…
$117,887
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 4/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$484,259
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$368,684
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$73,834
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$383,827
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$122,287
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