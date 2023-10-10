Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Niluefer, Turkey

1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€775,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€322,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 12/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€360,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€237,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€138,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€138,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€515,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/7
Chic Apartment in Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3+1 apartment in Bursa offers mountain…
€93,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€375,000

