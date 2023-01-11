  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Alanya Property Sales

Alanya Property Sales

Saray mahallesi. Ataturk bulvarı. Umut apt. N102. Kat 2. D.10.
;
Alanya Property Sales
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
alanyapropertysales.com
Company description

Alanya Property Sales is registered in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Alanya, has all the necessary licenses and certificates for real estate activities.
Our clients can count on complete confidentiality on all issues related to the acquisition of real estate in Turkey. We appreciate everyone because a satisfied buyer is better than any advertising. An individual approach will help you save time and money .
Agency Alanya Property Sales offers you a full range of services throughout the process of purchasing real estate in Turkey. We guarantee the reliability of the base, including budget and luxury housing, land, commercial real estate and investment projects. Our managers will do everything to help you make the right choice, and the purchase has become safe and profitable for you.
More than 10 years in the market, a team of professionals permanently residing in Turkey and proficient in Turkish. During the selection of real estate, purchase and after the completion of the transaction, you can always count on the help of our employees: in obtaining VAW or citizenship, opening a bank account, paying current payments and taxes, etc, preparing an apartment for the arrival of owners, organizing a transfer from/to the airport, buying furniture, renting/buying vehicles and much more - all you need for your comfortable stay in Alanya!

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Boztepe, Turkey
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2023
 5-storey residential complex for 20 apartments is being built in  Okurjalar district, which is opened for a residence permit. 150 meters to the main road It is located 700 meters from the sea. Infrastructure – Hammam, Fitness, Sauna, Outdoor pool, Camellia Technical features of the project 1 All necessary construction works will be carried out in accordance with the regulations on municipal zoning and the legislation in force at the time of obtaining the building permit. In case of changes related to projects and zoning status, appropriate changes will be made to the project.  2 The building will be constructed using a reinforced concrete frame system and materials suitable for earthquake resistance. 3 Apartments will be built using carefully selected and TSE certified materials. 4. Routes for installing air conditioners will be laid in the apartments. 5. The elevators will have sufficient capacity, equipped with ventilation and intercom, assembled using CE and TSE certified materials in accordance with the project. 6. Ceramic or granite tile flooring in public areas (entrance to the building, stairwells). Marble covering of the steps. 7. According to the project, the facade of the building will be partially finished with stone and painted.  8. In each apartment there will be an eyeliner for connecting washing machines and dishwashers. 9. A fitness room, sauna and hammam will be organized in the basement of the building. 10. Central satellite TV will be installed in the apartments 11. Lighting on stairs and stairwells will be tied to sensor devices that respond to movement. 12, Waterproofing of the walls will be done in the basement of the building  Apartment Features 1. PVC windows with double insulated double-glazed windows 2. Steel entrance door. Interior doors with PVC or melamine coating, 3. Laminate flooring and ceramic tiles certified by TSE. 4. Stairs and balcony railings will be aluminum. Decorative glazing will be inserted between some balcony railings. 5. Lighting, electrical, television and telephone sockets certified by TSE Living rooms with American plan kitchen • Laminate flooring • Walls - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, ceramic coating between kitchen countertops and built-in cabinets • Ceilings - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, decorative elements made of drywall • Cabinet kitchen furniture made of chipboard Construction started 05,02,2023 Commissioning 01,12,2023
Residential complex Casa Koca
Residential complex Casa Koca
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
We are proud to present to our investors  new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023. Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these - 12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, combined bathroom and balcony) Prices from 185.000€ 4 duplex penthouses 2+1, 123-127m2. (entrance hall, living room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony and terrace) Prices from 315.000€ All apartments will be commissioned with high-quality finishing: steel entrance door, floors made of high-quality ceramic tiles, plasterboard ceilings with spot ceiling lights, PVC windows with double glazing, installed cabinet kitchen furniture with granite work surface, installed plumbing and shower cabins. Thanks to its convenient location, all apartments offer panoramic views of the city, and penthouses will delight their owners with sea views!!! In the basement of the residential complex for your convenience will be  sauna,  fitness room, children's playroom, table tennis and comfortable seating area for gatherings with friends and neighbors. In addition, complex will have  outdoor swimming pool with children's section and parking. Security will be provided by 24/7 video surveillance and installed video intercoms. Additional plus will be the presence of a central satellite TV and wireless Internet. Perfect for permanent residence. Within walking distance of supermarkets, shops, district polyclinic,  school, kindergarten, children's playgrounds and sports grounds, banks and ATMs, as well as public transport stops. Great option for a comfortable vacation. Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of pure water, and its landscaped embankment, just 500m away. Alanya Water Park and the cable car are 750m away. In the immediate vicinity there are  huge number of cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget. The most important thing!!! Purchase of an apartment in this project is suitable for obtaining a residence permit by Tapu or for applying for Turkish citizenship. It is possible to sell for cryptocurrency. Commissioning on 11.2023. Our managers will be happy to answer your questions and select a personal payment plan at any time convenient for you.
Our agents in Turkey
Anastasiya Kezik
Anastasiya Kezik
Agencies nearby
Partners Global Property
Residential property 47 Сommercial property 1

Our company has started its activities with a mission that undertakes the international sales and marketing operations of the portfolios of the Folkart brand. Then it undertook a more comprehensive mission by recognizing the professional market needs in Istanbul and Turkey.

Partners Global Property has expanded its operations by including prominent luxury projects in locations such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Bodrum in their portfolios within this period. The priority of our company is willing to invest their capital in Turkey have qualified to present the portfolio in the ultra-luxury segment. It also prioritizes services such as investment and real estate consultancy, investment and citizenship consultancy.

Binaa Investment
New buildings 77 Residential property 77 Сommercial property 1

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

HECHENES PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Residential property 2
Coldwell Banker Karia
Residential property 1

A franchise of Coldwell Banker Of Turkey, hire and For Sale property and Commercial property of 

Reimer Real Estate
Residential property 61 Сommercial property 6

Reimer Real Estate was founded in Germany in 2012. In 2015 an additional office was opened in Switzerland, as well as in Turkey in 2018 and in the United Arab Emirates in 2021. A platform has been created to buy, sell and rent properties in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.

Realting.com
Go