Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita

Premium-class residential complex in the Altyntash district of Antalya.

The project is built on the concept of RESORT-STYLE LIVING, which assumes the advantages of the resort, being in a developed metropolis. The concept of resort-style living is an approach to the design and creation of public spaces and amenities that provide residents with an atmosphere of luxury, comfort and relaxation, as in a resort.

Hotel apartments with the service of a five-star hotel combine the feeling of home and a place where all your wishes are perfectly fulfilled. For room owners and residents, the entire hotel infrastructure is available around the clock:

pool

restaurant

wellness zone (fitness center, sauna, hammam)

rooftop

lounge

lounge

playgrounds

Planning:

1+1 area 44 m2

2+1 area 79 m2

apartments with a terraced area of 50 m2

The number of apartments - 127: 39 hotel rooms, 26 - apartments, the rest - the owner of the land.

The price includes: individual turnkey rooms, apartments according to Alanya standards.

The complex is located in a modern, dynamic area of Altyntas, which is developing with tremendous speed! Business infrastructure, the presence of malls, restaurants and shops, places for recreation and education of children attract guests and residents from all over the world.

10 minutes to the sea. There's a transfer to the beach.

Benefits

5-star hotel concept

Reliable builder

10 minutes from the coast

Concierge service

Security

Investments in Antalya

Antalya is a city-brand, one of the TOP-10 most visited cities in the world

High season 6-7 months a year

Close location to Europe and CIS countries

Numbers

Up to +50% increase in the price of the finished project

Up to +15% ROI (Return on Investment)

15,000 – 36,000 € rental income for the year