  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita

Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$195,605
BTC
2.3266779
ETH
121.9511360
USDT
193 391.2471761
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25758
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Premium-class residential complex in the Altyntash district of Antalya.

The project is built on the concept of RESORT-STYLE LIVING, which assumes the advantages of the resort, being in a developed metropolis. The concept of resort-style living is an approach to the design and creation of public spaces and amenities that provide residents with an atmosphere of luxury, comfort and relaxation, as in a resort.

Hotel apartments with the service of a five-star hotel combine the feeling of home and a place where all your wishes are perfectly fulfilled. For room owners and residents, the entire hotel infrastructure is available around the clock:

  • pool
  • restaurant
  • wellness zone (fitness center, sauna, hammam)
  • rooftop
  • lounge
  • lounge
  • playgrounds

Planning:

  • 1+1 area 44 m2
  • 2+1 area 79 m2
  • apartments with a terraced area of 50 m2
  • The number of apartments - 127: 39 hotel rooms, 26 - apartments, the rest - the owner of the land.

The price includes: individual turnkey rooms, apartments according to Alanya standards.

The complex is located in a modern, dynamic area of Altyntas, which is developing with tremendous speed! Business infrastructure, the presence of malls, restaurants and shops, places for recreation and education of children attract guests and residents from all over the world.

10 minutes to the sea. There's a transfer to the beach.

Benefits
5-star hotel concept
Reliable builder
10 minutes from the coast
Concierge service
Security

Investments in Antalya
Antalya is a city-brand, one of the TOP-10 most visited cities in the world
High season 6-7 months a year
Close location to Europe and CIS countries

Numbers
Up to +50% increase in the price of the finished project
Up to +15% ROI (Return on Investment)
15,000 – 36,000 € rental income for the year

Location on the map

Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v samom serdce g Izmir
Konak, Turkey
Price on request
Residential quarter Quality Alanya Apartments with Swimming Pool
Oba, Turkey
from
$151,618
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$425,713
Residential quarter Oba Oasis Residence in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$261,594
Residential complex T 01008
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$171,520
You are viewing
Residential complex pod upravleniem Best Western Pokupka unita
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$195,605
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Nordic sky
Residential complex Nordic sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$279,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the signature style of Nordic Property construction. It meets the needs of the most discerning connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$134,532
Why this property؟ For its proximity to the main roads, transport lines, and express transportation, ensuring easy navigation. The compound apartments enjoy panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the surrounding green spaces. Title deeds are delivered directly upon completion of the purchas…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Residential complex Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,81M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Have you ever had a house as 150 years old factory? Do you want to smell the soul of history before sleep? Do you think its only possible in movies or netflix? I think you dont have idea what can be possible in Istanbul. The old railway maintanence station renovated for the investors who …
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications