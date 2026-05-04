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Apartment in a new building Bizim Evler 12

no:6, Turkey
Price on request
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9
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ID: 37916
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Address
    no:6

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Bizim Evler 12: A modern residential project in European Istanbul offering a balanced lifestyle between nature and city living, with expansive green spaces and comprehensive amenities ideal for families seeking comfort and stability.

Bizim Evler 12: The project features spacious apartments with contemporary designs and natural lighting, strategically located near major roads, public transport, schools, healthcare centers, and shopping facilities, enhancing both living quality and investment value.

Project Features:

  • Prime location: Easy access to highways and transport
  • Green landscapes: Peaceful and healthy surroundings
  • Family-oriented design: Safe and functional living spaces
  • Modern architecture: Stylish and efficient layouts
  • Premium construction: High-quality materials used
  • Full amenities: Pools, gyms, and sports areas
  • Transport connectivity: Close to metro and buses
  • Spacious layouts: Large rooms with natural light
  • Nearby essentials: Schools, hospitals, malls
  • Investment value: Strong long-term appreciation

Why Invest in This Project

Bizim Evler 12 offers a secure family-focused investment with strong growth potential in European Istanbul.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Location on the map

no:6, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Bizim Evler 12
no:6, Turkey
Price on request
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