Apartment in a new building Bizim Evler 12

Bizim Evler 12: A modern residential project in European Istanbul offering a balanced lifestyle between nature and city living, with expansive green spaces and comprehensive amenities ideal for families seeking comfort and stability.

Bizim Evler 12: The project features spacious apartments with contemporary designs and natural lighting, strategically located near major roads, public transport, schools, healthcare centers, and shopping facilities, enhancing both living quality and investment value.

Project Features:

Prime location: Easy access to highways and transport

Green landscapes: Peaceful and healthy surroundings

Family-oriented design: Safe and functional living spaces

Modern architecture: Stylish and efficient layouts

Premium construction: High-quality materials used

Full amenities: Pools, gyms, and sports areas

Transport connectivity: Close to metro and buses

Spacious layouts: Large rooms with natural light

Nearby essentials: Schools, hospitals, malls

Investment value: Strong long-term appreciation

Why Invest in This Project

Bizim Evler 12 offers a secure family-focused investment with strong growth potential in European Istanbul.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.