Apartment in a new building Bizim Evler 12

Bizim Evler 12: A modern residential project in European Istanbul offering a balanced lifestyle between nature and city living, with expansive green spaces and comprehensive amenities ideal for families seeking comfort and stability.
Bizim Evler 12: The project features spacious apartments with contemporary designs and natural lighting, strategically located near major roads, public transport, schools, healthcare centers, and shopping facilities, enhancing both living quality and investment value.
Project Features:
Why Invest in This Project
Bizim Evler 12 offers a secure family-focused investment with strong growth potential in European Istanbul.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.