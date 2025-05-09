  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.

Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$255,820
BTC
3.0429337
ETH
159.4931641
USDT
252 925.7448502
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26153
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 95 m2, with side sea view in the Nordic Art complex.

The kitchen has Siemens appliances, heated floors throughout the apartment.

The complex with all the amenities is located 50 meters from the sea, in a quiet, ecologically clean, green area of ​​Kargicak.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool
Children's pool
Recreation area
Indoor pool
Turkish bath and sauna
Steam bath
Lobby
Fitness
Jacuzzi
Camellia
Restaurant
Massage room
Play areas
Elevator
CCTV cameras
Underground parking
Generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$306,969
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$132,398
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$162,540
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$461,456
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$154,411
You are viewing
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$255,820
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$159,003
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet. Completion - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$394,243
The residence features a security system and a view of the sea and the city. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city, near the coast of the Maramara Sea. Maslak - 15 km Taksim - 25 km Metrobus station - 200 meters Metro st…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications