Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 95 m2, with side sea view in the Nordic Art complex.
The kitchen has Siemens appliances, heated floors throughout the apartment.
The complex with all the amenities is located 50 meters from the sea, in a quiet, ecologically clean, green area of Kargicak.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor pool
Children's pool
Recreation area
Indoor pool
Turkish bath and sauna
Steam bath
Lobby
Fitness
Jacuzzi
Camellia
Restaurant
Massage room
Play areas
Elevator
CCTV cameras
Underground parking
Generator
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.