Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment with two bedrooms in the Nordic Art complex.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 95 m2, with side sea view in the Nordic Art complex.

The kitchen has Siemens appliances, heated floors throughout the apartment.

The complex with all the amenities is located 50 meters from the sea, in a quiet, ecologically clean, green area of ​​Kargicak.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Recreation area

Indoor pool

Turkish bath and sauna

Steam bath

Lobby

Fitness

Jacuzzi

Camellia

Restaurant

Massage room

Play areas

Elevator

CCTV cameras

Underground parking

Generator

