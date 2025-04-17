  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of duplex apartments with a direct access to the beach, Antalya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,53M
22/02/2025
$1,52M
27/12/2024
$1,24M
;
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23728
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418429
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

The complex includes duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms.

Each flat has a private garden or a terrace.

Features

  • garage
  • direct access to the sea
  • panoramic view

Completion - July, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Konyaalti Beach - 1 minutes
  • Beach park - 1.5 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Hospital - 5 km
  • Antalya International Airport - 20.7 km
  • City center - 8 km

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

You are viewing
