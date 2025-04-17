Residential complex New complex of duplex apartments with a direct access to the beach, Antalya, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer furnished apartments with terraces and a view of the mountains.
The residence features 4 large swimming pools, a restaurant and a bar.
Completion - May, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Advantages
Guaranteed high rental income.
Location and nearby in…
We offer villas with parking spaces.
The residence features a communal swimming pool of 220 m2 and a private beach.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control)
Toshiba air conditioning system
Rehau heating system
Grohe batteries
Geberit sanitary ware
White appliances (electric hob, oven…