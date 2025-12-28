Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Muratpasa, Turkey

1 property total found
Office 80 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 80 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Commercial Property in a Secure Complex on Aspendos Boulevard, Kızıltoprak This commercial p…
$1,167
per month
