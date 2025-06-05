Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Sea front Duplexes for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
1 bedroom apartment in Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Be one of the first to invest in the construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​1…
$66,190
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Furnished apartments for sale in the Sea Pearl Sky complex One bedroom (1+1) 52 m2 - 110,…
$123,580
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in Tomyuk, MersinFloor 15Floors in rangeTo the sea 350 mCompletion of constru…
$85,719
2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 80m², €70,000Prime Beachfront Location at Tosmur Experience the ul…
$80,005
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
The complex was built in Aksu Altintas region, one of the most popular and new residential c…
$114,945
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1, 130m², €150,000Where the beach, the view, and the city meet — your…
$171,439
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Buy a villa in Avsallar – Detached dream villa for citizenship Are you looking to buy a deta…
$539,012
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
$122,293
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/9
The complex was built in 2017 in Antalya Lara region by one of the leading construction comp…
$248,751
Villa 4 bedrooms in Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
It is located 3.2km from Kadriye Center and 3km from the beach. The villa, which has a gross…
$446,671
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Buy a villa in Alanya Tepe – Exclusive furnished villa with sea views You want a Buy a villa…
$282,556
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/12
The complex is located in Gürsu, one of the most elite neighborhoods of Antalya Konyaalti. T…
$459,433
