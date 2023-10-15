Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Milas, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€197,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€352,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
High-Quality Villas with Luxurious Concierge Services Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü…
€1,19M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€222,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas in Milas Adabuku Luxurious villas for sale …
€444,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Furnished beachfront apartments in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Furnished apar…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€1,44M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Spacious Houses with Sea and Marina Views in Touch with Nature in Milas Mugla Houses for sal…
€936,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€6,30M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bozbuek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bozbuek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Extensive Living Spaces in Milas Bozbuk Custom-design detached v…
€2,00M
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€460,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Properties with Unique Sea View in Mugla Milas The sea and nature view properties are…
€230,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas with Tranquil and Comfortable Living Areas in Mugla Gulluk The luxe villas a…
€679,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Milas Gulluk Güllük is a tranquil fishing town…
€230,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bogazici, Turkey
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/2
Semi-Detached Villas in Project with Unique Location and Extensive Green Areas in Mugla Adab…
€236,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom Detached Houses with Sea and Lake Views in Milas Bogazici The luxe houses are loca…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas with Special Design and First Class Materials in Milas Gulluk Gulluk, offering…
€713,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€434,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment in Complex with Rich Amenities in Milas Gulluk The apartment is located in Gulluk,…
€154,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas Near the Airport in Muğla Bodrum Güllük Güllük is one of t…
€742,000

