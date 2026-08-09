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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Milas, Turkey

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penthouses
3
1 BHK
41
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
3
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5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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2 bedroom apartment in Dorttepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dorttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Lake View Apartment in a Complex Close to the Airport in Bodrum The Dörttepe regio…
$126,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartment Near Güllük Marina in Milas Muğla The stylish apartment is situated in …
$184,977
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3 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dorttepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Dorttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
$439,000
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