Seaview Apartments for Sale in Milas, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€197,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€1,04M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€222,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Doerttepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy Sea View Apartments in Mugla Bodrum with Profitable Investment Opportunities The sea vi…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Furnished beachfront apartments in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Furnished apar…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Properties with Unique Sea View in Mugla Milas The sea and nature view properties are…
€230,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Milas Gulluk Güllük is a tranquil fishing town…
€230,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment in Complex with Rich Amenities in Milas Gulluk The apartment is located in Gulluk,…
€154,000

