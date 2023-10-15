Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Milas
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Milas, Turkey

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
8
6 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meselik, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
€957,859
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemikler, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nature View Apartments Close to Bodrum Airport in Milas Mugla The investment apartments are …
€150,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€147,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€128,000

