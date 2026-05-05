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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Mersin, Turkey

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Limonlu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Limonlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/10
Rental Apartment within Walking Distance to the Sea in Erdemli Limonlu Mersin Erdemli, prefe…
$311
per month
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