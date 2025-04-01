Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maslak Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
We present to your attention a new project of the residential complex located in the busines…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes