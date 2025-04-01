Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maslak Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 47
Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial cen…
$988,270
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 41
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
$1,68M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes