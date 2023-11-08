Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€837,000
3 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€1,73M
4 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€2,08M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 19
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with its ow…
€560,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 41
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own in…
€837,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€1,49M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€698,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€633,000
3 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€1,73M
2 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€837,000
6 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€3,58M
5 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,72M
4 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,26M
2 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€560,000
3 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,15M
4 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€2,08M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 41
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
€1,61M
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€807,000
1 room apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€287,320
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 47
Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial cen…
€950,000
Apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 119 m²
42 MASLAK Brief Life is the art of creating meaning. We believe that life’s meaning is…
€495,758
Apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city cent…
€430,752
Apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The Istanbul Maslak Apartments project is located in the most prominent …
€604,623
Apartment in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region,…
€1,06M
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Developments in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Developments
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
42 Maslak Project is in the Sarıyer Borough in the Maslak district of Istanbul. Maslak is…
€301,196

