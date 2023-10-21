UAE
Apartments for sale in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
79 m²
€837,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
147 m²
€1,73M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4
1
204 m²
€2,08M
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
19
€560,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
79 m²
41
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own in…
€837,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
269 m²
42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€1,52M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
114 m²
42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€711,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
104 m²
42
Luxury Maslak Apartments in a Complex with On-Site Amenities. Luxurious apartments are locat…
€645,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
147 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€1,73M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
79 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€837,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
6
1
422 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€3,58M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
5
1
228 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,72M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4
1
202 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,26M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
157 m²
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with our o…
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
4
1
204 m²
New elite complex in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€2,08M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
147 m²
41
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
€1,61M
Recommend
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
5
1
119 m²
€807,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
€287,320
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
3
101 m²
47
Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial cen…
€950,000
Recommend
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
119 m²
42 MASLAK Brief Life is the art of creating meaning. We believe that life’s meaning is…
€500,082
Recommend
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The geographical location is close to the business life in the city cent…
€434,508
Recommend
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The Istanbul Maslak Apartments project is located in the most prominent …
€609,896
Recommend
Apartment
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Why this property؟ The only project with government guarantee in the central Maslak region,…
€1,07M
Recommend
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Developments
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1
1
69 m²
42 Maslak Project is in the Sarıyer Borough in the Maslak district of Istanbul. Maslak is…
€303,823
Recommend
Properties features in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
