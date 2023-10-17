Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Maltepe
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Maltepe, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€313,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir