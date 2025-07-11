Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 136 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Shop 136 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 136 m²
Shops for Sale in Maltepe Close to E-5 Highway and Metro The shops for sale are located in M…
$888,981
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go