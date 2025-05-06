Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kusadasi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Villas with Pools Next to Golf Courses in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası is a popular coas…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa with Pool Intertwined with Nature 2 Km from the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın The villa with…
$656,565
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish villas are locate…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
$713,017
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Sea Views Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The villas for sale…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go