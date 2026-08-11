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Shops for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

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1 property total found
Shop 78 m² in Kusadasi, Turkey
Shop 78 m²
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops in an Elegant Neighborhood within a Complex in Kuşadası Kuşadası is located close to t…
$251,162
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