Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kütahya
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kütahya, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 9/9
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
€276,400
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
€585,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 9/9
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…
€220,200

Properties features in Kütahya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir