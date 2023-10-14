Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments for Sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The contemporary city view apartmen…
€421,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Flats with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The flats are located in Basin …
€582,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Flats with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The flats are located in Basin …
€573,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 6/6
Duplex 4+1 Property with Spacious Rooms in Istanbul. The key-ready property is located in Ku…
€200,000
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex 2 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project is …
€392,500
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex 3 + 1 in a new complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Bagjilar, MahmutbeyThis project is …
€561,100
