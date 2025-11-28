Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konyaalti
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Konyaalti, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/12
2-Bedroom Rental Apartment with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in a Seafront Project in Antalya Th…
$2,596
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/12
2-Bedroom Apartment in Seafront Project in Konyaaltı Antalya The apartment is situated in a …
$2,714
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go