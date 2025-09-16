Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kastamonu, Turkey

1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Omerli, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Omerli, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 538 m²
These semi-detached villas are located in the peaceful Çekmekoy district on the Anatolian si…
$1,86M
