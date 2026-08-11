Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Kas, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Kaş, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Antalya Kaş Center Kaş, located on the western c…
$292,206
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