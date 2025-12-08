Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Kartal, Turkey

сommercial properties
4
1 property total found
Shop 1 m² in Kartal, Turkey
Shop 1 m²
Kartal, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$27,67M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go