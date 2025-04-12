Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karamursel
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Karamursel, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Camdibi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camdibi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Pool on a 3.252 m² Plot in Karamürsel Kocaeli is a metropolitan city, cl…
$1,08M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Camdibi Mahallesi, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Camdibi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
Farmhouse within a 4,000 m² Land Area with a Pool and a Turkish Bath in Kocaeli Kocaeli is h…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes