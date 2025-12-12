Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. İpekyolu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in İpekyolu, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in İpekyolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
İpekyolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/8
$6,44M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go