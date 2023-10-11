Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Iğdır

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Iğdır, Turkey

apartments
8
1 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
€169,000

Properties features in Iğdır, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir