Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Iğdır
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

penthouses
5
1 BHK
100
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Продается квартира 1+1, площадью 55 м2 на 2 этаже за 155 000 евро. У застройщика есть ана…
$182,827
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Iğdır, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go