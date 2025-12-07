Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Golbasi
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Golbasi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 4
Rental Apartment in a Boutique Project in İncek, Gölbaşı, Ankara The modern, fully furnished…
$682
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go