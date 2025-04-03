Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

2 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
$221,654
3 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Is…
$1,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
$492,897
2 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest…
$583,387
Properties features in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

