Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
$221,654
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes