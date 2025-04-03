Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
$685,000
