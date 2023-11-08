Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
16
18 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€574,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€698,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apart…
€213,071
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 444 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex Flat in Comprehensive Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The duplex flat is situated in …
€2,74M
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties in a Complex with On-Site Facilities in Istanbul. The project in Eyupsultan offer…
€2,81M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties in a Complex with On-Site Facilities in Istanbul. The project in Eyupsultan offer…
€1,78M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties in a Complex with On-Site Facilities in Istanbul. The project in Eyupsultan offer…
€1,37M
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature Istanbul. The apartments are located in a comp…
€1,51M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature Istanbul. The apartments are located in a comp…
€1,46M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature Istanbul. The apartments are located in a comp…
€1,03M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Intertwined with Nature Istanbul. The apartments are located in a comp…
€815,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
New Apartments with City View in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located in Eyupsult…
€272,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature Views Houses in the Elite Project in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The chic-design houses are …
€2,42M
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turk…
€473,810
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Is…
€1,04M
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest…
€560,796
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
FEEL THE QUALITY, BREATHE THE CLEAN AIR OF BELGRADE FORESTS, LIVE IN A LOW-STOREY ARCHITECTU…
€640,744

