Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Fatih
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Fatih, Turkey

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
€196,099
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir