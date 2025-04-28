Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Esenyurt
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

сommercial property
5
2 properties total found
Shop 90 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 90 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Key-Ready Shops for Sale in Esenyurt İstanbul The shops in the Esenyurt district of İstanbu…
$722,026
Leave a request
Shop 108 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 108 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 20
Shops for Sale in Advantageous Location in Istanbul Esenyurt These turnkey shops are located…
$185,924
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go