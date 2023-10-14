Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Erdemli

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

apartments
414
houses
19
18 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 11
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views for Sale in Ayaş Erdemli The apartments with p…
€375,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€123,662
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 6
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€104,637
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limonlu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limonlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/10
The new complex in Mersin, Erdemli, the district of Kojakhasanly is the best price! Located…
€50,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/24
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
€125,565
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
€65,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Canakci, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Canakci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 area from 110 sq.m. in a complex of 8 floors. The co…
€115,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 45 to 75 sq.m. in a complex of 12…
€106,150
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 14/14
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 55 to 81 sq.m. in a complex of 14…
€85,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments from 35m2 to 83m2 first beachline with a view of …
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats under construction from 50m² to 90m² on the bea…
€106,909
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 26/26
"Zera Homes" offers luxury apartments 2+1, 3+1 and duplexes 4+2 on the upper floors of the c…
€132,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ciftepinar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartment in Arpachbahshish by Zera Homes with 1+1 and 2+1 layout, 50 m² to 81 m².  The comp…
€70,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 11/11
We are pleased to offer you 2+1 apartment with sea and nature views in one of the greenest a…
€100,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
We offer for sale 90 sq.m. 2+1 apartments with a seaview in the Ayash district of Erdemli by…
€90,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/24
We offer 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in a new complex in Ayash, Erdemli by Zera Homes, ranging fr…
€107,943

