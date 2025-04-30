Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

villas
6
duplexes
6
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4
In the cozy area of Mersin – Erdemli, with a comfortable infrastructure and comfortable beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Another interesting project of a residential complex in one of the most attractive parts of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
A great offer for applicants for a spacious apartment in a residential complex near the sea.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale, a furnished duplex 4+1 is presented in the tourist center Mersin - Ayash. Duplex w…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go