  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$155,757
Villa 4 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Ayaş Mersin The sea and nature-view villas are situated …
$379,278
