Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eğil
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Eğil, Turkey

3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
These stunning sea-view villas are located in Kalkan, Kas, a peaceful and picturesque coasta…
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Presented for sale stunning apartments overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, located in the cha…
$301,647
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
This is the offer you were dreaming of. Apartment 2+1 in the heart of Kalkan, which raises l…
$375,636
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Welcome to this luxurious villa in Kalkan with sea views! This unique villa provides a uniqu…
$842,335
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Excellent offer in the real estate market in Kalkan! For sale is a beautiful apartment with …
$261,807
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
The apartment is a stylish, modern apartment with 2 bedrooms and its own small pool. One of …
$534,997
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Apartments for sale in new housing construction. The building location is Kalkan. Kalkan is …
$392,710
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Built in 2021, this luxury villa offers comfort and sophistication on a spacious plot of 100…
$637,443
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Luxury apartment for sale in the picturesque town of Kalkan on the southwestern coast of Tur…
$199,201
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Inspiring space in the heart of KalkanImagine the perfect combination of comfort, style and …
$387,019
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go