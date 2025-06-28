Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Diyarbakır
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

Eğil
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Topcular, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Topcular, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
These apartments are located in Eyupsultan, one of the most central and historic districts o…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Diyarbakır

3 BHK

Properties features in Diyarbakır, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go