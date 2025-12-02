Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Didim
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Didim, Turkey

сommercial properties
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Investment 140 m² in Didim, Turkey
Investment 140 m²
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$16,59M
Leave a request
Investment 220 m² in Didim, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$17,87M
Leave a request
Investment 160 m² in Didim, Turkey
Investment 160 m²
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$16,65M
Leave a request
NotarNotar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go