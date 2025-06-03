Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çorum
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Çorum, Turkey

Çorum
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Konakli, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Two-storey apartment with sea and mountain views in…
$62,127
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Çorum

1 BHK

Properties features in Çorum, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go