Apartments with garden for sale in Çorum, Turkey

10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
These newly-built apartments in Mersin, located in the sought-after Tece area, offer a perfe…
$87,190
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Located in the popular Tece district of Mersin, these newly-built apartments offer a great o…
$69,752
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the vibrant Tece district of Mersin, this affordable 1-bedroom flat offers the pe…
$52,314
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
These newly available flats for sale in Mersin Tece are the perfect opportunity for those lo…
$87,190
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Mersin, a prime Mediterranean city, boasts favorable living conditions with an average tempe…
$79,052
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
These investment flats in Mezitli, Mersin, are located in a prime area, offering sea and cit…
$87,190
2 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
These newly built apartments are situated in a charming boutique complex in Mersin Tece, off…
$88,352
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
These modern apartments are ideally located in the highly sought-after Tece district of Mers…
$81,377
1 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Located in the desirable Tece area of Mersin, these affordable apartments offer a perfect bl…
$63,939
Apartment in Karaagac, Turkey
Apartment
Karaagac, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in these exquisite apartments located in a complex wit…
$166,242
