Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Cide
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cide, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kumkoy, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Kumkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
This stylish villa is located on the European side of istanbul, in one of the city's most pr…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go