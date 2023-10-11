Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
5
12 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
Special-Desing Single-Story Properties in the Middle of the Nature in Bodrum Bodrum is locat…
€874,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
Garden Houses Intertwined with Nature Near the Center in Bodrum The new houses are located i…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bitez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Price on request
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
€3,00M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
€950,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
€1,24M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
€1,13M
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Magnificent project, stunning apartments for sale in Bodrum, the owner of which offers since…
Price on request

