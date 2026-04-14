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Penthouses for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
1-Bedroom Key-Ready Apartments with Terraces in İstanbul Beşiktaş These elegant apartments h…
$546,641
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