Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bayraklı
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Bayraklı, Turkey

сommercial property
5
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 80 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Office 80 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/9
Offices Located on the Main Street in İzmir Bayraklı Offices on the street are located in Ba…
$264,480
Leave a request
Office 49 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Office 49 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/9
Offices Located on the Main Street in İzmir Bayraklı Offices on the street are located in Ba…
$161,971
Leave a request
Office 77 m² in Bayraklı, Turkey
Office 77 m²
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/9
Ready to Move Offices on the Main Street in İzmir Bayraklı The offices are on the main stree…
$184,784
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go